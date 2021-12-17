Swan Song: everything you need to know about Apple TV+'s must-watch drama Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris star in the Apple TV+ film

Swan Song, the new science-fiction drama starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris, lands on Apple TV+ soon and the reviews have made us so excited to see it.

Set in the not-too-distant future, the film explores hard-hitting themes, including the role of technology in our future. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the film and what the reviews are saying…

What is Swan Song about?

Written and directed by Benjamin Cleary, the drama film focuses on Mahershala's character, Cameron, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Fearing that the news will devastate his wife, he considers his options in a futuristic world.

The official Apple TV+ synopsis reads: "Set in the near future, Swan Song is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father who is expecting his second child with his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris).

"When Cameron is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor to shield his family from grief. As Cameron grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined.

"Swan Song explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love."

Glenn Close also stars in the drama film

Who stars in Swan Song?

If the plotline wasn't enough to entice you, the cast list sure will!

While Mahershala Ali leads the film as Cameron, with Naomie Harris starring alongside as his wife Poppy, multi-award winning actress Glenn Close will play Dr Scott who presents him with the "alternative solution".

Awkwafina will also appear in the film, taking the role of Kate, a close friend of Cameron.

What are the reviews saying?

The reviews for Apple TV+'s new film are in - and it's made us so excited to see it.

Many film critics have praised Mahershala's performance as Cameron, with the Guardian calling it "heartfelt".

The Guardian also called the film an "elegant and rather melancholy sci-fi mystery," while Empire said the drama has "sensitivity and style to match its sweeping narrative ambition".

One Twitter user who watched a screening of the film said it was "incredible" and "expertly crafted".

