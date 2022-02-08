Downton Abbey star confirms reason behind delay of sequel release date The highly anticipated follow-up movie has been postponed twice

Downton Abbey fans were disappointed recently when bosses behind the highly-anticipated sequel movie, titled A New Era, revealed that the release date had been pushed back for a second time.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery looks unrecognisable in new drama Anatomy of a Scandal

The reasons behind the delay were not disclosed when it was announced A New Era would be arriving "a little later" on their official social media accounts, however, HELLO! has since caught up with one star of the movie to find out what's caused the shift in date.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Abbey: A New Era - watch the official trailer

Raquel Cassidy, best-known for her portrayal as Phyllis Baxter in the franchise, explained that, as many outlets speculated, the ongoing pandemic was the reason behind the film's UK release date moving from 18th March to 29th April. "Well, as far as I know, the producers will be doing it for the best of the film," she began.

"It's very uncertain times and we would love a great release in the cinemas, it's worthy of seeing in the cinema. And I think the people who want to go want to feel safe watching it there."

MORE: Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville to release 'poignant' memoir on life and career

MORE: The Gilded Age star Louisa Jacobson is the daughter of this A-list actress - can you guess who?

HELLO! caught up with Raquel Cassidy, who plays Miss Baxter

The actress continued: "It's an event, it's not like a series which you watch leisurely over eight episodes, it's a big event and it'd be a shame for the fans and all of the people who have worked on it if it couldn't have a proper opening celebration."

Raquel also opened up about what it was like being back on set with her fellow cast mates including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery – who all spent a lot of time filming scenes in the south of France. "It's always glorious, it's absolutely glorious," Raquel told HELLO!.

Are you excited for the new film?

"Having Simon at the helm as our director, we all know him through Elizabeth, but having him at the helm felt really fitting. He's an incredibly warm human being. He really cares about all the characters, and giving the film the best care and love that he could.

"And to finish it in France, those of us who were lucky to go to France, it felt like an extended celebration of all the time that we had together."

Downton Abbey: A New Era is released in UK cinemas on 29th April and US cinemas on 20th May.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.