Downton Abbey fans dismayed as sequel release date gets pushed back to summer The film was originally set to be released in December 2021

Bad news, Downton Abbey fans. The highly-anticipated sequel’s release date has been pushed back once again.

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the period drama was originally set to be released in time for Christmas 2021, and then was postponed until 18 March 2022. And now it’s been confirmed that fans will have to wait a little longer.The film’s release has now been pushed back to 29 April in the UK and 20 May 2022 in the US.

WATCH: Downton Abbey releases official trailer for sequel

It is thought that Focus Features, Universal International and Carnival Films are hoping the movie will entice "older adults back to cinemas" and so are waiting for the Omicron variant surge to ease.

Bosses behind the period drama confirmed the news to American fans directly by sharing a brand new photo of stars Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael on Instagram alongside the caption: “Away we go! #DowntonAbbey: A New Era will be setting sail a little later this year. The motion picture event is coming to theaters 20 May.”

However, the post was not well received and many frustrated fans took to the comment section below to question the change in date. “OH COME ON, MAY NOW?” one wrote while another asked “They changed the date again?” followed by a series crying face emojis.

A third added: “Oh man. I was looking forward to seeing this in March. I wish they would stop moving the date.”

Production on the movie came to an end in August 2021, with the likes of Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery all reprising their roles. However, viewers can expect to see a few new faces among the cast in the form of The Crown star Dominic West, Laura Haddock and Hugh Dancy.

