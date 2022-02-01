Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery looks unrecognisable in new drama Anatomy of a Scandal Sienna Miller also stars in the upcoming show

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is set to star in the long-awaited TV adaptation of the bestselling novel Anatomy of a Scandal, and she looks different to any other role she has played so far!

In the first look snaps the actress, who is set to play a barrister, is wearing a wig and glasses during a scene in court – a far cry from Lady Mary's gowns!

The hit show is set to star the likes of Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott as it looks at Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, "where the truth lies between justice and privilege".

The official synopsis reads: "James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarefied world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James' trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem." Intriguing!

Chatting about the upcoming show, which lands on Netflix in April, Sienna said: "I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie. She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew."

Sienna Miller also stars

Co-creators David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson added: "Sex. Power. Privilege. Based on Sarah's addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent. It's been a joy to partner with Netflix on this and see SJ bring it to such a rich and nuanced life."

