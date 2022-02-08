Regé-Jean Page lands new role in Netflix series – but fans are disappointed for this reason The Bridgerton actor has a new project with the streaming platform...

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is showing no signs of slowing down since bowing out of the period drama as the Duke of Hastings. Now, the star has landed a new role in a new title for Netflix – but it's not what you might think.

The actor, who found fame on Shonda Rhimes' racy show, won't be acting in a new series, but will instead be lending his voice as a narrator to the streaming platform's upcoming nature documentary, Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale.

The new docu-series, which will land on Netflix on 3 March, will focus on the Okavango Delta – which is described as a "vast oasis", isolated by unforgiving desert. The synopsis continues: "Big cats may appear to reign here, but in reality, the fate of every creature, great and small, is intertwined.

"This film explores the blueprints for building the perfect world, managing it sustainably, and maintaining it – despite extremes of drought, famine, and flood. Most crucially, it spotlights those passing the secret formula on to their descendants, who will find it harder than ever before to keep their Eden intact."

Fans were naturally thrilled about the prospect of having Regé-Jean back on Netflix, but some were a little disappointed the heartthrob wouldn't be visible in the show. One person wrote in response on Twitter: "If only we were seeing him!! But hearing him works for now!"

Another said: "I loved National Geographic and I'll love to hear his voice omg I'll take any crumbs I can get." A third agreed, tweeting: "Wow! At least we can hear his voice..."

Meanwhile, Bridgerton fans can look forward to the new series, which lands on Netflix on 22 March. The news of the show' return was confirmed on 25 December 2021, exactly a year on from the release of risqué Regency-era drama's first season, in a video announcement from the season two cast.

