Bridgerton shares first look at season two - and fans are all asking the same question Have fans uncovered a major season two secret?

We're almost two months away from the release of Bridgerton season two, and to thank us all for our patience (it has been over a year since season one was released, after all), Netflix has treated fans to some brand new photos from the upcoming episodes.

Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Kate Sharma, played incoming Sex Education star Simone Ashley feature heavily in the new pictures, which is no surprise given that they will be taking centre stage this season.

However, some eagle-eyed fans were all left asking the same question after taking a closer look at one of the snaps, which shows Penelope and Eloise having what appears to be a tense conversation in the library room.

"Is it just me or does Eloise look pregnant? #Bridgerton," one wrote, while another echoed this, tweeting: "The way Eloise's hands are positioned in the first pic… is she pregnant?!" A third fan was left unsure and commented: "She does have a bump, right? Or is it just the dress? I can't tell!"

Fans were left speculating over the photo of Eloise and Penelope

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen ramped up speculation that the photo could be telling viewers more than they realise after he shared the photo on his own Twitter feed alongside the caption: "Friends til the end #Peneloise #March25 #Bridgerton #S2," followed by a side-eye emoji.

"Why did you use [the side eye emoji]?? What does that mean? CVD!!!!!!!!" one of his followers tweeted in response while another simply replied: "What is Eloise telling Penelope here? They both look gorgeous but Pen doesn't look happy…"

Fans will have to wait until 22 March 2022 when all ten episodes of the new season drop on Netflix to see if their suspicions are correct. The news of the show' return was confirmed on 25 December 2021, exactly a year on from the release of risque Regency-era drama's first season in a video announcement from the season two cast.

