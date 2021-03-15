Oscar 2021 nominees revealed with Mank and Promising Young Woman sweeping the board The Academy Awards are going to look a little different this year

The nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards are finally here! After a two-month delay due to the pandemic, the stars and films selected for the 2021 shortlist have been revealed - and it seems that Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Promising Young Woman are the front-runners to win big.

The upcoming ceremony is taking place on 25 April and is set to be very different this year due to the pandemic. The awards will be held in two locations,

Last year saw the likes of Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger take home top acting honours, while Parasite also made history. So who is on the coveted list this year? See the full list of nominees below...

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman is nominated for Best Director, Best Actress (Carey Mulligan) and Best Picture

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Riz Ahmed is nominated for Best Actor

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami...

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Minari received nods in multiple categories

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Minari

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sound of Metal

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

The Trial of the Chicago 7 received a number of nominations

Best Documentary Feature Film

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Judas and the Black Messiah picked up a number of nods including Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Mank received nominations for Best Original Score, Best Director and more

Best Original Score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Da 5 Bloods

Best Original Song

Fight for You - from Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R.

Hear My Voice - from The Trial of the Chicago 7, Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Sì (Seen) - from The Life Ahead, Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi

Speak Now - from One Night in Miami… Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Makeup & Hair

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Olivia Colman in The Father

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Mulan picked up nomination for Best Visual Effects

Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

