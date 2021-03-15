Francesca Shillcock
The Academy Award nominees for 2021 are here – see the full list and who is tipped to win big...
The nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards are finally here! After a two-month delay due to the pandemic, the stars and films selected for the 2021 shortlist have been revealed - and it seems that Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Promising Young Woman are the front-runners to win big.
MORE: 2021 Oscars may take place in very unusual location
The upcoming ceremony is taking place on 25 April and is set to be very different this year due to the pandemic. The awards will be held in two locations,
Last year saw the likes of Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger take home top acting honours, while Parasite also made history. So who is on the coveted list this year? See the full list of nominees below...
WATCH: Parasite wins big at Oscars 2020
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Promising Young Woman is nominated for Best Director, Best Actress (Carey Mulligan) and Best Picture
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Riz Ahmed is nominated for Best Actor
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami...
Best Supporting Actress
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
MORE: Brad Pitt dedicates first acting Oscar to his six children: WATCH
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Minari received nods in multiple categories
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
MORE: BAFTAs 2021 nominees are here with Rocks and Nomadland taking the lead
Best Original Screenplay
Minari
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sound of Metal
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
MORE: Golden Globes 2021: see the full list of winners
The Trial of the Chicago 7 received a number of nominations
Best Documentary Feature Film
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Judas and the Black Messiah picked up a number of nods including Best Original Screenplay
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Mank received nominations for Best Original Score, Best Director and more
Best Original Score
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Da 5 Bloods
Best Original Song
Fight for You - from Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R.
Hear My Voice - from The Trial of the Chicago 7, Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io Sì (Seen) - from The Life Ahead, Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi
Speak Now - from One Night in Miami… Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Best Makeup & Hair
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Olivia Colman in The Father
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Mulan picked up nomination for Best Visual Effects
Best Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.