New look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer

As Kristen Stewart and royal family fans both come together to prepare for the trailer for Spencer, production company Neon has dropped a new picture of the Twilight actress as the beloved late Princess Diana.

In the poster we see Kristen folded over in half, seemingly in despair, as she lies on the floor in a stunning white ball gown.

"Every fairy tale ends. Kristen Stewart is Diana Spencer. A glimpse at Pablo Larraín's SPENCER. In Theaters Nov," the tweet was captioned.

The new image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Spencer will follow Princess Diana over a weekend at Sandringham with Prince Charles and the royal family, where she decides to leave the marriage.

The official synopsis from Neon and Topic Studios reads: “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting.

"Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Fans have been shocked at the transformation in the actress

The film’s director, Pablo Larrain, has previously opened up bout what to expect from the film, and confirmed that it will not focus on her death in 1997.

He said: “[It will] examine the fraying of the relationship with her husband, and her ferocious love for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.”

The first image released for Spencer

Kristen has also shared her thoughts on taking on the role, telling InStyle magazine: “I think there is sort of an unbridled, open, and intimate exchange that she had with the public that was so striking for people that were used to a sort of different face to the royal family.

"That’s not something I grew up with. I always thought this person was stolen from us and I always had a curiosity about her. Every day that I unfold this story the more emotionally invested I get."

Spencer will be released in the US on 5 November 2021 with a global opening expected later in the year.

