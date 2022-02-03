BAFTAs 2022 nominations revealed with The Power of the Dog and Dune sweeping the board

Eve Crosbie
BAFTA has announced the nominations for this year's EE British Academy Film Awards 2022, which will take place on Sunday 13 March
Award season is finally upon us and British Academy Film Awards have kicked things off by announcing the highly-anticipated nominations list for the 2022 ceremony.
This year's ceremony is set to take place on Sunday 13 March at the Royal Albert Hall and will be hosted by Australian actress Rebel Wilson. Although huge Hollywood names will no doubt take home some of the most coveted gongs, it's also set to be a big night for homegrown talent too. Check out the full list of nominees below...
WATCH: The Power of the Dog has recieved eight major nods in the 2022 BAFTAs
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Dune is a contender for Best Film
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
No Time To Die is up for Outstanding British Film
Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza has recieved 7 nominations
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter has been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay
Director
Aleem Khan (After Love)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Audrey Diwan (Happening)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Julia Ducournau (Titane)
Kenneth Branagh has recieved a Best Director nomination for Belfast
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)
Mahershala Ali (Swansong)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Stephen Graham has recieved a nomination for Best Actor for Boiling Point
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist (West Side Story)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
The Power of the Dog has recieved 10 nominations
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga (The House of Gucci)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Emilia Jones (CODA)
Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)
Joanna Scanlan (After Love)
Tessa Thompson (Passing)
Lady Gaga has recieved a Best Actress nomination for House of Gucci
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Ann Dowd (Mass)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Caitríona Balfe is competing for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Belfast
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Aleem Khan (After Love)
James Cummings, Hester Ruoff (Boiling Point)
Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall)
Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor (Keyboard Fantasies)
Rebecca Hall (Passing)
Rebecca Hall's directorial debut Passing has recieved five nominations
Film Not In The English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Mamam
The Worst Person in the World
Drive My Car has been nominated in three catagories, including Best Film Not In The English Language
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated FIlm
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Encanto has been nominated for Best Animated Film
Original Score
Being the Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay's Don't Look Up has recieved five nominations
Casting
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story
West Side Story has recieved five nominations
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Tragedy of Macbeth is up for Best Cinematography
Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time to Die
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Design
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Nightmare Alley has recieved nods for Production Design and Costume Design
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Makeup & Hair
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
The Eyes of Tammy Faye has recieved a nod for Best Hair & Makeup
Sound
Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
Last Night in Soho has recieved three nominations, including Outstanding British Film
Special Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Night of the Livign Dead
British Short Film
The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
EE Rising Star Award
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
