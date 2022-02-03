BAFTAs 2022 nominations revealed with The Power of the Dog and Dune sweeping the board The biggest night in British film will take place in March

Award season is finally upon us and British Academy Film Awards have kicked things off by announcing the highly-anticipated nominations list for the 2022 ceremony.

This year's ceremony is set to take place on Sunday 13 March at the Royal Albert Hall and will be hosted by Australian actress Rebel Wilson. Although huge Hollywood names will no doubt take home some of the most coveted gongs, it's also set to be a big night for homegrown talent too. Check out the full list of nominees below...

WATCH: The Power of the Dog has recieved eight major nods in the 2022 BAFTAs

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Dune is a contender for Best Film

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

No Time To Die is up for Outstanding British Film

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza has recieved 7 nominations

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter has been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay

Director

Aleem Khan (After Love)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Audrey Diwan (Happening)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Julia Ducournau (Titane)

Kenneth Branagh has recieved a Best Director nomination for Belfast

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)

Mahershala Ali (Swansong)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Stephen Graham has recieved a nomination for Best Actor for Boiling Point

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

The Power of the Dog has recieved 10 nominations

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga (The House of Gucci)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)

Joanna Scanlan (After Love)

Tessa Thompson (Passing)

Lady Gaga has recieved a Best Actress nomination for House of Gucci

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Ann Dowd (Mass)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Caitríona Balfe is competing for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Belfast

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aleem Khan (After Love)

James Cummings, Hester Ruoff (Boiling Point)

Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall)

Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor (Keyboard Fantasies)

Rebecca Hall (Passing)

Rebecca Hall's directorial debut Passing has recieved five nominations

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Mamam

The Worst Person in the World

Drive My Car has been nominated in three catagories, including Best Film Not In The English Language

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated FIlm

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Encanto has been nominated for Best Animated Film

Original Score

Being the Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay's Don't Look Up has recieved five nominations

Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story

West Side Story has recieved five nominations

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Tragedy of Macbeth is up for Best Cinematography

Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Nightmare Alley has recieved nods for Production Design and Costume Design

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Makeup & Hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

The Eyes of Tammy Faye has recieved a nod for Best Hair & Makeup

Sound

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Last Night in Soho has recieved three nominations, including Outstanding British Film

Special Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Livign Dead

British Short Film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

