Starstruck: viewers all saying same thing about season two debut

Series two of the hit BBC Three comedy series Starstruck made its highly-anticipated debut on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the first episode.

The series, written by and starring Rose Matafeo, follows a 20-something woman from New Zealand living in east London and juggling two part-time jobs. After a one-night stand on New Year's Eve, she realises that she slept with a famous film star.

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to praise the new series, with one person writing: "Episode one was epic, I will have it all done by the end of the week but I will rewatch it constantly. Season one was perfection and so was tonight," while another added: "It’s really an excellent piece of work @Rose_Matafeo. So sensitively written, directed and acted. Very impressive."

A third person commented: "Could watch all two series on repeat. They are THAT good and very funny. Love it."

Fans praised the season two premiere

The latest series, co-written by Rose, Alice Snedden, and Nic Sampson consists of six half-hour episodes picking up from where we left Jessie and Tom at the end of series one.

Many viewers ended up binge-watching the whole series on Monday night, impatient for the weekly release of episodes. One person tweeted: "Just got done binge-watching #Starstruck. Couldn't have spent my evening a better way, and @Rose_Matafeo continues to be incredible. Series three when??" while another added: "I've just binge-watched the entire second series of #Starstruck. No spoilers but I cried in the last episode. I LOVE THIS SHOW!!!"

Rose Matafeo writes and stars in the comedy series

A third person commented: "I sat down 90 minutes ago to watch one episode...still going!! It's marvellous! Absolutely love it!"

US fans also took to Twitter to question when the latest series will arrive on HBO Max, with one person writing: "@hbomax when will you bring the US #Starstruck?!?! Americans are not known for our patience," while another added: "When is #starstruck season two coming to @hbomax?? I need to know!"

While British fans can watch the whole series on BBC iPlayer, viewers in the US will have to wait a little while longer to catch the new series.

