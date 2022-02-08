Conversations with Friends reveals first trailer and release date - and it's sooner than you think Are you excited to watch the BBC show?

We've been counting down for BBC's new drama Conversations with Friends ever since news of the book adaptation broke in 2020. And now, the new romantic series, from the makers of Normal People, has a release date – and it's out sooner than you think! Watch the first official teaser trailer below…

MORE: Sydney Sweeney turns heads in two-piece outfit - and you'll want her SOREL sneakers too

The drama will be arriving on BBC Three and Hulu in May this year and, judging by the trailer, is set to be our next TV obsession.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Conversations with Friends releases first teaser trailer - and we can't wait

For those unaware, Conversations with Friends is based on the Sally Rooney book of the same name. Book and TV fans may recognise Sally's name from her work on critically acclaimed show Normal People, released in 2020, which starred Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Wright.

Conversation with Friends has an impressive cast consisting of newcomer Alison Oliver and Sasha Lane, while The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn and Sex Education's Jemima Kirke also appear. Like Normal People, filming predominantly took place in Dublin.

MORE: Starstruck: viewers all saying same thing about season two debut

MORE: No Return's Sheridan Smith speaks candidly about fear after having first baby

We can't wait to watch!

The synopsis reads: "Frances (Alison Oliver) is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Sasha Lane) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

"It's at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor.

"While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.