BBC Chloe: where was the new thriller filmed? The drama is set in Bristol

The BBC's new thrilling drama, Chloe, kicked off on Sunday night which stars Erin Doherty as Becky, a lonely young woman who becomes obsessed with her estranged friend's social media profile.

Like many recent BBC dramas including The Outlaws and Showtrial, Chloe was filmed in and around Bristol. Find out all about the production locations below…

Where was Chloe filmed?

The new series was not only shot in Bristol but is set in the city too. Locations such as the harbourside, concert venue St George’s Hall in Clifton and the Marriott Hotel on College Green were used over the 15-week shoot.

Other locations included the Royal West Academy on Queen's Road, the Bristol Beacon and The Forge in Colston Yard.

The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol was used to house interior sets for the series, including that of Becky's flat and a Bristol art gallery.

Laura Avile, senior Bristol film manager, told the BBC: "This is another important high-end TV drama made and set in Bristol, with an intensely gripping, modern plot incorporating the timely theme of social media’s increasing prominence in our everyday lives.

"It was our pleasure to support the filming of Chloe in and around Bristol."

Outside of the city, locations including Ston Easton Country Park in Somerset and Brean Down in North Somerset were used as filming locations.

Burnham-On-Sea, a seaside town about 40 minutes away from Bristol, also features in the series, with scenes being filmed at its south esplanade as well as outside its pavilion.

What is Chloe about?

The gripping thriller follows Becky, a lonely young woman who has been watching her estranged friend Chloe Fairbourne via her perfect social media posts for some time. After Chloe's sudden death, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the lives of Chloe's friends to find out what happened to her.

