This The Gilded Age star has a famous spouse - and you'll definitely recognise them Are you enjoying the new series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes?

Viewers have been thoroughly enjoying Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes' new TV series The Gilded Age, which follows the lives of New York's elite in the late 19th century.

But audiences might be surprised to learn that Morgan Spector, who stars as new money baron George Russell on the new period drama, has a very famous wife - and film fans will definitely recognise her!

American actor Morgan has been married to British screen star Rebecca Hall since 2015. The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance after meeting a year earlier when they were cast alongside each other in the Broadway revival of Sophie Treadwell's Machinal.

Their wedding took place in Saugerties in New York, and according to Us Magazine, the couple celebrated with stars, including David Blaine, who performed magic tricks at the reception.

They have since appeared together in the 2017 play Animals, as well as the films Permission and Christine. They have also welcomed a child together. Their daughter was born in 2018, and it's believed that the family currently reside in the Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood in New York City.

Morgan has been married to fellow actress Rebecca Hall since 2015

The couple prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but Morgan recently gushed about his wife in an interview with W magazine.

Asked about what it is to be married to a fellow actor, he said of Rebecca: "Her brain works in ways that my brain does not work. I think we're complementary in some ways. There are creative leaps that she makes as a writer and director, and all I can do is say, 'Yeah, do that, do more of what you are'.

Morgan plays new George Russell in The Gilded Age

"But we always record each other for auditions, and I've learned to listen to anything she ever tells me, which I feel is sometimes like cheating. We're always engaged around work and art as much as possible, but we're not the same kind of thinker, which I think is fantastic."

Meanwhile, in an interview with The New Yorker back in 2017, Rebecca revealed that she didn't think she would ever marry before meeting Morgan.

"I feel really lucky that I had some sort of realisation that, actually, I needed an anchor. And I got married, and I realised this is what I have been craving," she said of her husband, who is also known for his roles on Broadwalk Empire, The Plot Against America and Homeland.

