Downton Abbey has fans waiting on tenterhooks ahead of the second movie's release in April. Although many were left disappointed following the delay of the follow-up film, it's not all bad for Downton-lovers because the prospect of a third movie is certainly on the cards.

One star of the show and films, Raquel Cassidy, who plays the beloved Phyllis Baxter in Julian Fellowes' period franchise, opened up to HELLO! recently about her time filming for the upcoming film, titled A New Era, and even hinted that a third Downton Abbey movie was not beyond the realms of possibility.

"I think they would – if the appetite is there, then we might see another film," she told HELLO!. "I know that we would all love to, it was so much fun this time. Maybe even more than the first time, certainly that was my experience anyway, that might be because you know the first time you're doing the film you're waiting for the responses and everything.

"But coming back for a [second] film was really good fun this time, and also we'd all come out of lockdown and a lot of us weren't working at all. And so I would imagine we would love to do another film."

Raquel with co-star Hugh Bonneville

Raquel also opened up further about the reasons behind the second delay, which saw A New Era moved from an end of March release to end of April. "Well, as far as I know, the producers will be doing it for the best of the film," she said.

"It's very uncertain times and we would love a great release in the cinemas, it's worthy of seeing in the cinema. And I think the people who want to go want to feel safe watching it there.

"It's an event, it's not like a series which you watch leisurely over eight episodes, it's a big event and it'd be a shame for the fans and all of the people who have worked on it if it couldn't have a proper opening celebration."

