The Gilded Age's future confirmed - will it be back for season two?

The Gilded Age landed on NOW and Sky back in January - and while viewers have been loving the period drama from the mind of Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, there has been no word about a second season, until now!

The official Instagram account shared a photo of a golden-plated invitation that read: "We request the pleasure of your company," which was captioned: "A most welcome invitation. #GildedAgeHBO is set to return for Season 2."

Fans were unsurprisingly thrilled, with one writing: "I’m so excited!! This show is fantastic and I can’t wait for more," while another added: "Extra delighted for tonight’s episode!" A third person posted: "You ain’t even done with season one, impressive."

The series features a starry cast including Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski, and follows the wealthy elite during 1880s New York.

The show will be back for a second season

As the official synopsis from Sky/ HBO reads: "Against this backdrop of change, the story begins in 1882 — introducing young Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves into the New York City home of her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook.

"Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an accomplished African-American woman, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. In this exciting new world that is on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?"

Are you looking forward to more episodes?

Before season two arrives, fans of Julian Fellowes’ stories can look forward to finally settling down to the watch Downton Abbey sequel, A New Era, which is set to be in cinemas on 29 April. A newly released trailer for the hit franchise teased trouble in Lady Mary’s marriage, and the absence of her husband, Henry Talbot.

