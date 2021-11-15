Downton Abbey shares official trailer for sequel – and fans can't handle their excitement The countdown is officially on

Downton Abbey has shared the official trailer for upcoming film sequel, A New Era. After teasing the trailer last week, the longer version of the clip was shared globally on Monday, showing most of the beloved characters back on screen for the second movie, which is due for release in March 2022.

The cast of Downton, including Hugh Bonneville, Dame Maggie Smith and Michelle Dockery were all spotted in the one-minute video – with Maggie's character, Violet Crawley, telling her family that she has acquired a villa in the south of France.

The camera then pans to a stunning abode on the French Riviera which will no doubt see the Crawley family travel to the idyllic location and provide a beautiful backdrop to the film.

Many die-hard Downton followers have already shared their reactions to the trailer online. One person wrote on YouTube: "Maggie is in it so we can all be happy!!" while another commented on Instagram: "I'm crying, so excited!!" A third said: "THE EXCITEMENT IS REAL," as a fourth added enthusiastically: "OMG!!! Hurry up, March!"

Fans can look forward to the original principal cast of Downton return for A New Era, in addition to welcoming newcomers Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Downton Abbey also shared the official poster

Hugh is perhaps best known for his role as Will Graham in the hit series Hannibal, while Laura is known for her roles in White Lines and Guardians of the Galaxy. French actress Nathalie has appeared in Catch Me If You Can and Call My Agent, and Dominic is best known for starring in The Wire and The Affair.

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas - however, delays in production have forced the date to be set back by three months.

The first film, which was created by screenwriter Julian Fellowes, followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.

