The White Lotus season two: everything we know so far The must-see murder mystery drama is returning

The White Lotus was an instant hit with viewers when it landed on screens last summer - and for good reason! The first season of the resort-set dramedy not only starred an incredible ensemble cast but turned out to be a scathing social satire, making it both compelling and uncomfortable must-watch TV.

So is season two happening? And if so, when can fans expect it? We did some investigating ourselves, and here's everything you need to know about The White Lotus season two...

WATCH: Did you enjoy The White Lotus season one?

What will happen in The White Lotus season two?

While the first season focused on a group of vacationers at a lavish Hawaiian resort, it's been revealed that season two will take place in a different White Lotus property somewhere else in the world. While some sources have hinted that it will be Italy or elsewhere in Europe, last year creator Mike White suggested that they were considering any options.

Season two will be set at another White Lotus hotel

"We would go somewhere different because there's no way we could be able to afford the Four Seasons in Maui, not in a pandemic," he told Entertainment Weekly. "So yeah, it would have to be The White Lotus: Kyoto or something. Which would be fun too, because we could get into culture clash ideas and stuff like that."

It also seems that viewers can expect a completely different storyline not connected to season one, although the two instalments will be connected through a (rumoured) returning star...

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus season two?

Where do we start! A number of huge names have already been announced, including The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli and Parks and Recreation actress Aubrey Plaza. Also checking in for season two are Oscar winner and Homeland's F. Murray Abraham, The Magicians star Adam DiMarco, The Edge of Seventeen actress Haley Lu Richardson and Tom Hollander, who viewers will recognise from his roles in the movies Pride & Prejudice, The King's Man and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

Aubrey Plaza will be checking in to The White Lotus season two

According to Deadline, season two will also reportedly feature the return of season one fan favourite Jennifer Coolidge, though this has not been announced by HBO yet. Sources told the outlet that the Legally Blonde actress is in talks to reprise her role, though she may end up playing a brand-new character.

When will The White Lotus season two air?

There's no news yet on when season two will be released, and given that production is yet to start, it seems fans should be prepared to wait a while.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that season one took just three months to film between October and December 2020 and was released in July the following year. That makes us hopeful that we may perhaps see The White Lotus season two on screens at the end of 2022 at the very earliest or (more likely) in early 2023.

