A Discovery of Witches season three: meet the cast

A Discovery of Witches is back for its third and final season, but do you know much about the cast behind the scenes? Meet the talented group of actors, and find out what you might have seen them in before, here…

Matthew Goode - Matthew Clairmont

Speaking about ending the time on the show as the vampire Matthew, Matthew said: "It’s been great, I’m very proud of it. I think we will look back on it very fondly in years to come. We’ve met a lot of great and amazing people, it’s been lovely to work so closely with Teresa, it’s been a real dream." Matthew has previously starred in Downton Abbey, Leap Year and Stoker.

Teresa Palmer - Diana Bishop

Teresa play Diana, a doctor who discovers that she is a witch. She is also well known for starring in films including Warm Bodies and Hacksaw Ridge. Speaking about her final season as Diana, she told Sky: "I celebrate [Diana's] triumphs and her wins and I’m there with her in her vulnerabilities and the moments of feeling unsure and uncertain and afraid. I love that about her, she’s such a strong role model and I love how much she leans into her authentic self. I’m proud of her and I know she will stay with me forever."

Steven Cree - Gallowglass de Clermont

Gallowglass was Matthew’s closest friend and Diana’s protector, who falls in love with her despite knowing that she is in love with Matthew. Steven has previously starred in Maleficent, Churchill and the TV show Lip Service.

Alex Kingston - Sarah Bishop

When series three opens, Sarah’s family has been torn open by Peter Knox once again: her beloved Em is dead and the man who killed both her partner and her sister is still free. With Diana’s return, Sarah sees a possible path to retribution through her niece, whose power has been realised at last. Fans of Doctor Who will recognise Alex as River Song, and Alex is also known for her roles in Blue Bloods and Arrow.

Paul Rhys - Andrew Hubbard

Paul Hubbard was a priest who became a vampire in the 14th century London, and ran supernatural London as a sort of benevolent dictator when Diana goes into the past. You might recognise Paul from Little Dorrit, The Deal and From Hell.

Edward Bluemel - Marcus Whitmore

Edward plays Marcus, a mischievous vampire from the Revolutionary War. Speaking about the show ending, Edward explained: "In series one he was quite immature. He didn’t really feel the weight of responsibility on his shoulders and had a bit of a cavalier attitude to what it meant to be a vampire and what it meant to be part of the de Clermont family. In series 2 we saw him slowly realise the size of the task that he’s been given as Grand Master of the Knights of Lazarus. Because of that he grew and he met Phoebe, who also helped him grow and become more mature. In series three we’re going to see him put that all into practice." Edward has previously starred in Sex Education and Killing Eve.

Malin Buska - Satu Järvinen

Malin plays Satu, a witch with weaver magic, a power that she believes sets her apart from other witches. Weavers were hunted by their own kind almost to extinction and Satu knows that only her power protects her. Malin has previously starred in The Lawyer and Law of the Land.

Owen Teale - Peter Knox

Chatting about playing Peter Knox, Owen explained: "He is a leader of witches. He’s a political leader and a leader of a movement for the reestablishment for the power of witches. As he sees it, they have been abused and neglected by the Congregation in which we sit at the moment. And he fights for their rights the best he possibly can for his constituents. But he would say that, wouldn’t he?" Fans might recognise Owen from Game of Thrones, Line of Duty and The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.