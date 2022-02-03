And Just Like That: SATC fans disappointed over season finale – details What did you make of the Sex and the City conclusion?

Sex and the City's reboot And Just Like That has had something of a mixed response from fans, but the season finale had viewers taking to Twitter to complain after a key character who was expected to make a return failed to appear.

Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, confirmed that he would be back onto the show after it was announced it would return, but failed to appear in the ten episodes. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "I was waiting for Aidan all damn season. Spoiler alert! He didn’t show up. But I was also waiting for that so at least I got something out of this series." Another person added: "I think I speak for everyone when I say WHERE THE HELL IS AIDAN?!"

A third person added: "Equally disappointed in #AndJustLikeThat and wanting a second series. I just wanted more, more references to the series, more storylines and most importantly WHERE WAS AIDAN!!!!!"

John didn't appear in the series

John previously opened up to Page Six about it, saying: "I'm going to do the show. I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]. I like all those people, they've been very nice to me."

However, John's IMDb page doesn't currently list him as part of the cast of And Just Like That, suggesting that bosses may have decided to cut him out of the show. On top of that, he didn't show up to the series' premiere back in December, and there are no paparazzi shots of him filming with the rest of the cast. Oh dear!

What did you think of the finale?

Apart from John's absence from the finale, viewers praised the season finale, with one person writing: " bsolutely LOVED the finale. All the nods to the original show, Charlotte coming into her own (and becoming my favourite character!!), and that sweet Samantha moment at the end. #AndJustLikeThat…I kinda want more?" Another person added: "I hated how it started but LOVED how it ended. Always follow your heart."

