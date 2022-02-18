Viewers have same reaction to devastating documentary Caroline: the Murder that Fooled the World The Channel 5 programme aired this week

Channel 5's latest true-crime drama came in the form of Caroline: the Murder That Fooled the World, which explored the harrowing story of Caroline Crouch, who was murdered by her husband in Greece in 2021.

Understandably, viewers watching the upsetting documentary had a similar shocked reaction – and many took to social media to share their thoughts, particularly on Babis' guilty verdict.

One person wrote: "God this is awful. Can't believe she was a child when she got with him too, surely that rings some alarm bells."

A second added: "Watched the shocking story of the murder of Caroline Crouch in Greece on TV tonight. She was born in the same year as my daughter. Domestic violence is a horrific crime that should be punished severely."

Another was convinced what the outcome would be before the show wrapped up, as they tweeted: "This programme could have lasted two minutes not one hour 30! Absolutely obvious he done it!!"

The one-off documentary film sought to unpick the shocking murder of Caroline which made headline news when it occurred in the summer of 2021.

Caroline was tragically murdered by her husband in 2021

Caroline was tragically killed by her husband, Charalambos (Babis) Anagnostopoulos, in the early hours of 11 May while her baby daughter slept next to her. She was found lying next to her alive baby girl.

Caroline's husband initially claimed his wife was killed by intruders who came into their home and tied him up before killing Caroline and stealing £10,000 in cash. However, as the police investigated further, including inspecting his mobile phone activity, it became clear that Babis' story was not adding up.

After 38 days of attempting to cover up his heinous crime, Babis then admitted he had murdered his wife by smothering her, and claimed it occurred after an argument.

He is currently awaiting trial in Korydallos Prison and according to The Guardian, Greek prosecutors are attempting to have premeditated murder as a charge brought forward against him.

