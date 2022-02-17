The Marvelous Mrs Maisel bosses announce show is ending – details All good things must come to an end

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is finally going to be back on our screens from Friday for a dazzling season four sure to be full of drama, laughs and fabulous costumes – but show bosses have confirmed that the series will finish after a fifth instalment. We're going to miss our Midge Maisel!

In a statement, the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, said: "Amy, Dan [Palladino, executive producer], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling."

She continued: "The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.

Season five will be the show's last

"This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savour each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."

Amy previously opened up about when the show would end back in 2020, explaining: "We don’t want don’t want to overstay our welcome. Midge has a journey she has to take. It’s the struggle that is fun, [not], 'I’m sitting in a penthouse and I’m really rich and I’ve got a lot of chihuahuas.' We know emotionally where we want to end her and at what point we want to cut it off, we just don’t know how many episodes it’s going to take to get there."

