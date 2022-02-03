Channel 5's gripping psychological drama, The Teacher, came to an end on Thursday night, which saw Jenna finally uncover the truth of who framed her.

Sheridan Smith stars as high school teacher Jenna in the series, who is accused of sleeping with one of her pupils, 15-year-old Kyle Hope, but has no memory of the night in question.

The Teacher: ending explained

In the lead up to the final episode, Jenna was beginning to suspect that Kyle had lied about having had sex with her in the nightclub Lazarus and believes that someone convinced him to do it.

After having been sent mysterious packages in the post, Jenna probes into her past, which leads her to former geography teacher Arnold Cleary.

She remembers that 15 years ago, she reported Arnold after he groomed a pupil and suspects that he has persuaded Kyle to frame her out of revenge for ruining his life.

Kyle confessed to lying about Jenna's crime

Kyle goes to visit Jenna and apologises, taking the blame for everything. Jenna isn't convinced and tells him to stay away from whoever put him up to accusing her.

It soon becomes clear that Arnold is behind the whole thing. He persuaded Kyle to help him destroy Jenna after changing his name to Brian and posing as a tutor.

Jenna dug into her past to find out the truth

Unaware of his past, Jenna's colleague, Pauline, started dating Brian and recommended him for the tutor position.

Towards the end of the episode, Jenna goes to Pauline's house to look for her but finds Brian. He confronts her and admits to his revenge plot, explaining how he lost everything after she reported him, including the right to see his daughter.

Brian confessed to persuading Kyle to lie

Brian goads Jenna about her mother's death before she tells him that although he has tried to destroy her life, she can build her reputation and she "can live again". Moments later, Arnold stands in front of a moving truck and is killed (we assume).

Jenna and Kyle make peace with each other in the last scene and Jenna comes away victorious.

