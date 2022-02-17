Channel 5's Caroline: what happened to Caroline Crouch?

Channel 5's new documentary, Caroline: The Murder That Fooled the World, examines the story of Caroline Crouch, a British woman who was found dead in her bed beside her 11-month-old baby girl in May 2021.

MORE: Doc Martin to make major change for character in final season

Find out what exactly happened to the young woman, who was suffocated while she slept.

Loading the player...

WATCH: If you're a fan of true-crime shows why not try Catching Killers on Netflix?

What happened to Caroline Crouch?

20-year-old Caroline Crouch was murdered by her husband, Charalambos (Babis) Anagnostopoulos, in the early hours of May 11 2021 while she slept in her home in Athens.

She was found dead beside her alive baby girl while her puppy was discovered hanged nearby.

Her husband, a 33-year-old Greek helicopter pilot, initially claimed that she was killed by a gang of burglars who broke into their home and tied them both up. He also claimed that the intruders had stolen £10,000 in cash.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes makes big change to GB News - fans react

MORE: The Bay viewers have same complaint about season three finale

For 38 days he kept up the act, attending Caroline's funeral and even appearing on Greek television to appeal for information about the alleged murderers.

Caroline was murdered by her husband Babis in May 2021

"I cannot describe it. I hope this will not happen to anyone else," he said to Greek television at the time, adding "Police are doing their job and they will catch them. I hope what my family and the family of my wife has been through will not happen to anyone again."

After a lengthy investigation, the police realised that his story didn't add up. By tracking his movements on his phone, they discovered that during the period when he claimed to have been tied up by burglars and unable to save his wife from the intruders, he was in fact using his phone.

Babis then confessed to smothering his wife to death with a pillow following an argument.

Babis initially blamed Caroline's death on a gang of intruders

He is currently awaiting trial in Korydallos Prison, a maximum-security facility located just outside of Athens and faces life in prison for the murder of his wife, staging the burglary and lying to police.

According to The Guardian, Greek prosecutors are attempting to have premeditated murder as a charge brought forward against him.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.