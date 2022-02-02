The Teacher: will there be a series two? Will the Channel 5 show return?

Channel 5's new psychological drama, The Teacher, has had viewers glued to their screens since it made its debut on Monday.

MORE: The Teacher: viewers have same complaint after episode two

The thrilling series follows high school teacher Jenna Garvey, played by Sheridan Smith, who lands in hot water after being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student, despite having no memory of the night in question.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying the new drama?

Will there be a series two?

While Channel 5 haven't yet revealed if another series is on the cards, we hope the positive reaction from viewers will encourage the creators to make a series two.

As the series has yet to come to a close, we don't know how things end for Jenna and so it's hard to speculate about what the new series could cover.

WATCH: The Teacher: Where is the Channel 5 drama filmed?

MORE: Meet the cast of Sheridan Smith's new drama The Teacher

In the meantime, you can catch the first two episodes on My5 and tune in to the two remaining episodes on Wednesday and Thursday this week at 9pm on Channel 5.

Channel 5 have yet to confirm a second series

What has the cast said about another series?

The cast has yet to comment on a new series. However, both Sheridan Smith and Kelvin Fletcher have spoken about playing their characters in the thriller.

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher reveals 'secret desire' away from acting

Chatting about her role, Sheridan said: "I think she is a bit naïve, she's on a mission to save working-class kids because that’s where her mum comes from, and she really hates the fact that privileged kids can get further in life.

Sheridan Smith plays high school teacher Jenna

"She tries to be a mate to her students, which is her undoing in the end. There are teacher-student boundaries and she has maybe let that slip."

Kelvin, who plays school teacher Jack in the series, also commented on the show while appearing on This Morning on Tuesday. Teasing the remaining episodes, he said: "I think that's the beauty with all the characters, we see snippets of their lives and at face value, they all seem quite sincere and a real friend to Jenna but then they show episodes of just like, 'Oh actually, can we trust this person? Are their intentions absolutely as wholesome as you'd want and expect?'

Kelvin Fletcher teased the remaining episodes

"So that dynamic will play out, not just for my character but the other characters as well," he added.

What is The Teacher about?

The Teacher follows school teacher Jenna Garvey who is accused of sleeping with one of her students, Kyle Hope, but was heavily intoxicated on the night in question and doesn't remember.

As the series goes on, viewers are left questioning if Jenna did commit the crime or if Kyle is lying - and why.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.