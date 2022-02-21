One of Us is Lying: viewers have mixed reaction to new Netflix series The book adaptation has certainly had fans talking

One of Us is Lying has landed on Netflix after initially premiering on the US streaming service Peacock, and viewers have had a somewhat mixed reaction to the novel adaptation.

The story follows a group of students under investigation following the death of their peer, but many suggested that the show didn’t remain as true to the novel as they would have hoped. One person wrote: "I don’t know if it’s me but #oneofusislying adaptation is really disappointing me. I adored the book and was so excited to see it on screen but I’m on episode 6 and they’ve changed so many things about the characters that is really hard for me to like it."

Another fan added: "I read the book (including the 2nd book) and I'm pretty disappointed with the vibes they're getting in this live adaptation. And not feeling all the chemistry in between the whole casts. Still, bingeing the series atm (got time to waste)."

However, others felt very differently, with one writing: "Just finished #oneofusislying on UK Netflix! It’s absolutely brilliant so well written and all of the actors did an incredible job. Definitely become a favourite Netflix show without a doubt. If you loved the book I reckon you’ll really enjoy the series," while another added: "Actually a really good book to series adaptation!"

Fans have been loving the adaptation

A third person tweeted: "Btw the relation between Nate and bronwyn was as I had imagined while I was reading the book and I’m so happy about it!! can’t wait to see the evolution of their relationship in season two."

Fortunately for those who did enjoy the series, it will be back for a second season, NBC Universal has confirmed, so watch this space!

