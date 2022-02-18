Inventing Anna: viewers notice the same major error on show 

Emmy Griffiths
Did you spot this when you watched the hit Netflix show?
Inventing Anna is the show that everyone is talking about right now. The series follows a journalist, Vivian Kent, who investigates the mysterious Anna Delvey, a con artist pretending to be a German heiress to scam banks, hotels, and her friends out of tens of thousands of dollars. While viewers have been loving the dramatised version of the true-crime tale, there was one error in the series that many people have been quick to discuss!
In the series, Vivian is under a deadline to get her story written before she gives birth, with struggles with her pregnancy while under pressure to finish the article being a major part of the first few episodes. However, after she gave birth on the show, fans were quick to point out that her newborn child looked several months old.
WATCH: Are you watching the new series?
One person wrote: "The biggest scam in #InventingAnna is Vivian's newborn baby coming out of the womb like a few months old," while another added: "#InventingAnna was great, until they had Vivian Kent deliver a 6-month-old baby." A third person joked: "No wonder Vivian had a hard labour, that child is SEVERAL months old." Did you spot the gaffe?
Did you notice the moment on the show?
Another fan replied, writing: "Ha ha ha ha. I think this exact same thought every time I see a tv newborn (and that's from someone who had a 9 lb 2-ounce baby)."
Anna Chlumsky has opened up about playing Vivian on the show, who is loosely based on journalist Jessica Pressler. She said: "Jessica and I know each other, she's credited as a producer on our show, she's given her blessing to every single bit of our show. My character is a fictionalised version of that role and so I didn't have to match her exactly, so the first sort of decision to make was what to borrow and what not to and so what I would say is, I worked very, very closely with her written word, I worked very closely with her notes.
Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian
"I pored through them, I just drank them up. They were like, my vitamins, I read all of her articles, I felt like playing somebody who expresses themselves so well and so clearly in her own voice, that really the written word was giving me the most anchor that I needed. So that was my way in."
