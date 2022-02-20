Netflix viewers have same complaint about Young Wallander season two Fans were confused about one aspect of the series

Netflix's popular crime drama, Young Wallander, made its return on Thursday and fans have wasted no time in getting stuck in to the second season.

The series, based on Henning Mankell's novels, is a prequel to the original show and focuses on the beloved Swedish detective during his early twenties.

In the latest instalment, we find Kurt Wallander (Adam Pålsson) feeling lost following his exit from the police force. However, he soon accepts an offer to join the Major Crimes Unit and is presented with a new case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub.

When Wallander discovers that the victim is linked to an infamous murder case handled by Frida Rask eight years ago, he realises that there's more to the case than he initially suspected.

While many fans have been enjoying the new episodes, some have taken to Twitter to criticise the show. Since the series is set in Sweden, viewers are confused as to why most of the actors, other than the lead, are English and not Swedish.

Viewers complained about the lack of Swedish actors

One person tweeted: "So @netflix I’m watching your latest #YoungWallander and the only thing remotely Swedish is the main character. Sadly he’s not able to hold the show together. Your writers need to watch the original show. Slow, moody, Swedish atmosphere and characters. That’s what made it a hit," while another added: "Is anyone in Young Wallander Swedish? What happened to representation and all that?"

A third person commented: "Started season two of #YoungWallander. Kind of weird. A Swedish actor speaking English in a Swedish accent surrounded by British actors speaking in an English accent filmed in Lithuania pretending to be Malmo in Sweden. Wrap your head around that."

Other fans praised the new "brilliant" series

While some viewers were distracted by the lack of Swedish actors, many seemed to enjoy the new episodes. One person wrote: "@netflix thank you for giving us another great season of #YoungWallander. You must renew immediately and give us season three!" while another simply added: "#YoungWallander just brilliant."

