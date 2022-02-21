Love is Blind star pays tribute to partner following backlash Shayne was in a love triangle with Shaina and Natalie

Love is Blind star Shayne Jansen has taken to social media to pay a loving tribute to his partner on the show, Natalie Lee, following the newly released episodes which saw him conflicted between Natalie and one of his other love interests, Shaina.

Sharing snaps of himself with Natalie from the show on Instagram, he wrote: "To say I had a crazy week is an understatement! As I reflect back on the pods and my time in Mexico, I made some great connections and lifelong friends. I want to make sure everyone knows that Natalie is an incredible woman with a huge heart and I hope everyone stays tuned to see how it all unfolds! I wouldn’t trade my time on this wild ride for anything."

Natalie replied with a heart emoji, leading fans to speculate that the pair might still be together. In the episode, the drama was sparked between Shaina, Shayne, and Natalie after Shaina told Shayne she didn’t think their relationship was real and suggested to Natalie that she has a friend she can set her up with.

Do you think the pair have stayed together?

Commenting on Instagram, one fan wrote: "Telling her she knows someone if it doesn't work out isn't a joke. Shaina was just hoping it doesn't work out and was doing whatever she could to help see that through. It is 100% inappropriate for her to make that comment to the fiance of the guy she wanted, too. You're delusional if you think it was said in good fun."

Another person pointed out that they believe Shayne and Shaina get together in the end, writing: "We can pretty much guess how this ends. Shaina likes all your pics on insta. Natalie does not. Still rooting for you and Natalie!"

