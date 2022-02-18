All of Us Are Dead: what we know about season two following dramatic ending The Netflix show has proved to be hugely popular

It seems All of Us Are Dead has gone down a treat with viewers since it landed on Netflix in January as the 12-episode thriller series has been sitting the top ten shows and films ever since.

The drama, much like its predecessor Squid Game, has seen South Korean TV shows gain huge popularity across the globe since it launched. So it's no wonder that many are wondering whether more episodes are on the horizon. Here's everything we know, but warning! Spoilers are ahead…

Will there be a series two of All of Us Are Dead?

There's no official word on whether All of Us Are Dead is returning for a new series but, given its popularity, it's certainly likely. Typically, producers on the show are at the mercy of Netflix who decided whether a show will return based on ratings and streaming statistics. Here's hoping we find out soon...

What will happen in All of Us Are Dead series two?

If All of Us Are Dead does get renewed for a second season, then fans can expect the plot the pick up roughly where the final episode left off. The show is based on the digital comic of the same name and, according to producers, used the entirety of the previous content on the series. However, that doesn't mean the writers won't come up with some new plot points.

Did you enjoy the zombie series?

In addition, despite the show using its previous material, there were still some questions left unanswered as the final credits rolled. Given the genre and theme of the show (a zombie apocalypse) it's unsurprising that a number of characters were killed. But many, such as Nam On-jo, Lee Su-hyeok, Yang Dae-su, survived. Fans are still undecided whether Cheong-san actually did die after sacrificing himself. A series two might reveal the truth, here's hoping!

What are fans saying about All of Us Are Dead?

Fans have been loving watching the gripping zombie thriller. One person said on Twitter: "I'm on episode five right now and so far I'd highly recommend 'ALL OF US ARE DEAD' on Netflix to Zombie fans. Fun story and characters, some really creative camera work & choreography. My favourite Korean Netflix show since Kingdom."

Another added: "Just as we expected, #AllOfUsAreDead is an amazing horror flick with tons of action and comedy as well. Story is great with nail-biting moments. Acting is on point and the zombies are the best set of zombies I have seen in a long time."

