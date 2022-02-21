Outlander star Sam Heughan sparked a big reaction from his loyal fanbase on Monday morning when he revealed some brilliant news regarding his latest philanthropic project.

The actor, who is known and adored for playing Jamie Fraser in the historical drama, shared a congratulatory message to the winners of his creative competition with the Royal Conservatoire Scotland, which aims to help budding actors get into performing arts.

Sam posted a number of snaps to his Instagram alongside the caption: "Congratulations to John Black and the 'Bucket of Sunshine' creative team for winning the inaugural 'Write Start' Competition @rcsofficial.

"I set up the creative competition to encourage collaboration across the art forms of music, drama, dance, production, film and education at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Thanks to all the students that applied and I cannot wait to see these projects come to life!"

Sam was then inundated with comments from his followers on Instagram who had plenty of praise for his initiative that seeks to give back to fellow stage stars in their early careers.

Sam Heughan shared the news via Instagram

One person commented: "So wonderful to give back and make others dreams come true. Can't wait to see it when it comes to life."

Another wrote: "Congrats Sam! Giving back and making dreams come true for the stars of tomorrow." A third added: "Wonderful initiative and so well done to all the winners can't wait to see where their projects go from here."

A fourth person was in agreement of Sam's achievements, writing: "Terrific accomplishment! Your gift bearing fruit. Congrats to all."

Meanwhile, Sam has also been busy promoting the upcoming new episodes of Outlander which land on StarzPlay on 6 March. The actor was suited and booted in the snap, wearing a stylish tux and kilt while holding a glass of Sassenach whiskey.

He captioned the photo: "Two weeks until @outlander_starz is on your screens! Got your @sassenachspirits and snacks ready?"

