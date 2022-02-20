Outlander's Sam Heughan has fans swooning with dashing snap ahead of season six premiere The actor looked very suave

Outlander star Sam Heughan has left fans swooning with a dashing new photo that he shared on Instagram on Sunday.

The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the period drama, was suited and booted in the snap, wearing a stylish tux and kilt while holding a glass of Sassenach whiskey.

He posted the snap to mark two weeks until the release of the highly anticipated sixth series of the Starz drama. He captioned the photo: "Two weeks until @outlander_starz is on your screens! Got your @sassenachspirits and snacks ready?"

Fans were quick to take to the comments section, praising the suave-looking actor. One person wrote: "Crickey. Mr Heughan is looking very well," while another joked: "Please, can you stop being so desirable? Thank you."

Other viewers expressed their excitement for the upcoming season premiere, with one person commenting: "I can’t wait. I’m about to rewatch the whole series so I’m extra ready for the next one," while another added: "YAAASSSSSS!!!!! I. Can’t. Wait!!!!" followed by three heart emojis.

Sam had fans swooning over the dashing snap

The new series, which lands on all Starz platforms on March 6, will see Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) continue in their fight to protect their loved ones as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

The release of series six has been delayed by over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the latest instalment will consist of just eight episodes rather than the typical 13.

Sam teased what fans can expect in the new season via a video post on the show's official Twitter account late last year. "I think Jamie's past almost catches up with him slightly or comes back to haunt him," he said. "We meet some characters who come back into Jamie's life, and some are good, and some are more unsettling.

Outlander will return on March 6

"This season we've had the build-up to this War of Independence, this revolution. Jamie's been on the side of the British, he knows they're the losing side. As we get closer to that point, stakes are higher. Not only as the country as a whole, but in Fraser's Ridge as well. A revolution in the home as well."

