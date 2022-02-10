Sam Heughan looks so different in throwback photo from early career The actor shared the snap with his fans

Sam Heughan can usually be found looking suave and serious in his role as Jamie Fraser in the fantasy drama, Outlander, but the actor recently shared a throwback photo from one of his earlier roles in film – and he looks so different!

MORE: Here's how you can watch season six of Outlander before anyone else

The star, who is gearing up for Outlander's highly-anticipated return next month, reposted a photo from the movie, When the Starlight Ends, which was originally released in 2016.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan shares a racy new clip from Outlander season six

The photo, shared on his Instagram Stories, shows Sam alongside his co-star Arabella Oz and the director, Adam Sigal, sporting longer hair and a much fuller beard.

When the Starlight Ends tells the story of an eccentric writer, Jacob, played by Sam, who had to choose between his work and the love of his life. As he looks back, he begins to wonder whether he made the right decision.

Sam has appeared in a number of movies over recent years in addition to his iconic role as Jamie Fraser. As well as When the Starlight Ends, he's appeared in Netflix film Red Notice, The Spy Who Dumped Me and To Olivia.

MORE: Outlander creator reveals prequel series is in the works - details

MORE: Outlander fans spot surprising details in new photo of Claire Fraser

Sam looks so different in his role as Jacob in When the Starlight Ends

Meanwhile, the Outlander favourite has been teasing fans about what might be in store for his character in the new season, which will premiere on StarzPlay on 6 March.

In a video shared on Twitter back in December, Sam said: "I think Jamie's past almost catches up with him slightly or comes back to haunt him. We meet some characters who come back into Jamie's life, and some are good, and some are more unsettling.

"This season we've had the build up to this War of Independence, this revolution. Jamie's been on the side of the British, he knows they're the losing side. As we get closer to that point, stakes are higher. Not only as the country as a whole, but in Fraser's Ridge as well. A revolution in the home as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.