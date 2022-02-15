Outlander's Caitriona Balfe reveals vow she and Sam Heughan made to each other on show Are you ready for season six?

Season six of Outlander is almost within reach and fans cannot wait to see Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan back on screens as Claire and Jamie Fraser.

The on-screen couple's love story and chemistry is part of what makes the show what it is – and it seems away from the cameras, the pair of actors have a great friendship, too. So much so, that Caitriona has spoken about the promise she and Sam made after they signed onto the Outlander in 2014.

Chatting to Awards Chatter recently, the Irish actress revealed that the pair decided that whatever the future held for them and the show, they would remain firm friends. "We were just kind of like, 'Who knows what this is going to be'", she began, adding: "But you and I, we've got to have each other's backs.'" How sweet!

The actors are set to reprise their roles as Claire and Jamie when Outlander returns on StazPlay on 6 March, but there's an opportunity for die-hard fans to see the series before anyone else.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire Fraser

The first episode of season six is set to premiere at this year's Glasgow Film Festival. Fans who purchase tickets will be able to catch the first episode as part of the festival's lineup on Thursday 3 March 2022, ahead of the show's worldwide release on StarzPlay.

As a result of the pandemic, the new instalment is set to consist of just eight episodes rather than the typical 13.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: "Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible.

"Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy."

