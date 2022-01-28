Here's how you can watch season six of Outlander before anyone else This is exciting!

Good news, Outlander fans! It's been revealed that viewers have the chance to catch the opening episode of season six of the smash hit drama early.

For the first time ever, the season six opener is set to premiere at this year's Glasgow Film Festival. Ticket holders will be able to catch the first episode as part of the festival's lineup on Thursday 3 March 2022, ahead of the show's worldwide release on StarzPlay.

WATCH: See the Outlander season six trailer here

Tickets for the Glasgow Film Festival, which is taking place from 2 to 13 March, will go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 2 February. It's believed tickets for the screenings will be priced between £9.30 and £11.50. You can find out more about booking here.

However, for those not lucky enough to nab tickets, the series will be premiering just three days later on Sunday 6 March. As a result of the pandemic, the new instalment is set to consist of just eight episodes rather than the typical 13.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained in a statement to Entertainment Weekly last year: "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge."

Season six will welcome some new faces to the cast

"Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy."

While season six will see the return of some of the show's most-loved stars - including Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, to name just a few - it will also welcome some new faces.

Award-winning Chernobyl star Mark Lewis Jones will be playing Tom Christie, who is a fellow ex-Ardsmuir prisoner like Jamie. Season six will see him travel to Fraser's Ridge looking for a place to settle with his family. Merlin's Alexander Vlahos and newcomer Jessica Reynolds will be playing his two children, Allen and Malva.

Readers familiar with Diana Gabaldon's series of books which the show is based on will certainly know how much the Christies' arrival impacts life at the ridge in the sixth instalment, A Breath of Snow and Ashes - but no spoilers here!

