Call the Midwife star Max MacMillan looks unrecognisable after blonde hair transformation

Call the Midwife star Max MacMillan has debuted a new hair look on social media - and he couldn’t look more different from Timothy Turner! In new snaps shared on Twitter and Instagram, the usually-brunette actor had changed things up with dyed blonde hair. We’re loving the look!

MORE: Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann shares personal trauma after heartbreaking finale

In one snap where he is posing with pals on Instagram, he wrote: "Christmas dinner in February is awesome and adding Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the square (2020) is even better." He also updated his Twitter profile picture to show his new look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The finale left fans in tears

The actor has been met with a huge amount of praise since the Call the Midwife season finale, which saw Timothy step up to help those injured in a devastating train crash, including his father, Dr Patrick Turner.

Max shared a snap with blonde hair

Speaking about the episodes online, he tweeted: "This is by far the most hype I’ve ever seen for a new #CallTheMidwife episode. I really hope you all enjoy it!!" He added: "I'm standing by this, in all 10 years of doing this show this series was by far the most physically and mentally exhausting and challenging it's ever been, in such a rewarding way. Equally excited and terrified for people to see it."

MORE: Call the Midwife fans point out clever Easter egg in series finale

MORE: Call the Midwife viewers 'in tears' following emotional series 11 finale

Fans adored the season finale, with one writing: "I know it's not everyone's cup of tea, but I'm at a loss to describe how much I love and adore #CallTheMidwife. Mum loved it. I do too.

Max plays Timothy on the hit show

"It seems to be the only programme that makes me feel anything, gives me a tumult of emotions that reminds me of my humble humanity," while another added: "Oh thank god, I didn't dare hope for such a positive outcome in the #CallTheMidwife finale, even Timothy's glandular fever cleared up in time for him to be the hero!

"It was amazing how certain I felt that everything was going to be okay once Phyllis walked back through the door!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.