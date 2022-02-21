Call the Midwife fans point out clever Easter egg in series finale Season 11 concluded on Sunday night

Call the Midwife series 11 has finally come to an end, with the dramatic season finale airing on Sunday night.

While fans are heartbroken that they'll have to wait a while until another visit to Poplar, they did get a kick out of a hidden detail included in the last episode.

The season finale saw a patient of Nonnatus House, Mrs Corbett, give birth to a baby boy while her husband died in the train crash. When Mrs Corbett's daughter comes to visit her in hospital, she refers to her child as "Roberta" and "Bobbie".

Viewers suggested that writer Heidi Thomas had chosen the name "Roberta" as a nod to Jenny Agutter's character in The Railway Children.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "Did they call Roberta Bobbie in the last ep? I don’t remember them doing so. Ominous that they would suddenly add that in an episode where Jenny Agutter is in danger," while another added: "Roberta, Bobbie, Railway, Jenny Agutter. Excellent. Makes me very happy that link."

Fans noticed a nod to Jenny Agutter's character in The Railway Children

A third fan commented: "Is Roberta / Bobby the train drivers child? I wonder if she was named for Jenny Agutter’s Railway Children character."

The final episode had viewers on the edge of their seats as they waited to find out what happened to Dr Turner and Sister Julienne, who were injured by the train crash in the previous episode.

It was a close call for Dr Turner and Sister Julienne in the series finale

Thankfully, the pair made it out alive with some minor injuries. Fans took to Twitter to express their relief, with one person writing: "#CallTheMidwife what a finale! So very happy that Dr Turner and Sister Julienne are ok!" while another added: "So pleased that Sister Julienne and Dr Turner were okay because the show would never be the same without the heartbeats of Poplar."

All episodes of Call the Midwife series 11 are available on BBC iPlayer.

