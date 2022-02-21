Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann shares personal trauma after heartbreaking finale

Call the Midwife aired what was arguably the most tense episode in its 11 series-run on Sunday evening – and it seems it was a tough watch not just for viewers at home, but for the cast.

Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner in the beloved BBC drama, took to Twitter after the finale episode aired to reveal his own "personal" trauma that added some "context" to what happened.

"Some personal context to tonight's #CallTheMidwife ep," the actor began, adding: "I've been in a deadly disaster myself. It's cruel, but ordinary in its cruel lottery. Absolutely part of life. Also, my mum lost twins like Carol. My brothers. They were placed in a coffin with a stranger. Xx."

Fans of Stephen and the show alike took to the replies to share warm wishes in response to his tweet. One person wrote: "Great episode tonight, thank you for raising awareness of cholestasis in pregnancy and how serious and painful it can be #callthemidwife."

Series 11's final episode was a gripping watch

Another said: "I hadn't even heard of that happening with stillborns before. This is what separates #CallTheMidwife from other shows. It can break your heart, entertain you and educate you, all in one episode. Massive respect to cast & crew for a phenomenal (as always) series."

The episode was tense throughout as audiences sat and waited to find out the fate of Patrick and Sister Julienne after they were involved in a train crash during the penultimate episode.

It was a close call for the characters and, thankfully, they made it out alive but not without some injuries. It was revealed in the second half of the episode that Sister Julienne had suffered a heart attack and Patrick had sustained a head injury.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the heartbreaking yet compelling episode, with one person writing: "Pfew @CallTheMidwife1 I’m a total mess again. How is it possible that I’ve been crying and laughing and crying and laughing for 11 seasons straight?! Good job again everybody!"

