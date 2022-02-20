Call the Midwife releases new image ahead of finale - and fans are seriously concerned The series comes to an end on Sunday night

Call the Midwife series 11 comes to a conclusion on Sunday night and it looks like fans are in for a shocking finale.

The BBC drama released a new photo on the show's Instagram account ahead of the last episode and viewers are seriously concerned about two beloved characters.

WATCH: Call the Midwife's first look at finale has fans stressed

The image showed several of the show's characters looking very sombre while sat around a table in Nonnatus House. The caption teased the upcoming finale: "UK fans - our Series 11 finale episode concludes tonight. How will Nonnatus House survive this? Call the Midwife. Tonight at 8pm on BBC1."

Fans were quick to take to the comments, pointing out that Sister Julienne and Dr. Patrick Turner were absent from the image.

Fans are concerned about Sister Julienne and Dr Turner

In last week's episode, viewers watched as the two characters were left unconscious following a train crash and now many devoted fans are concerned for their welfare. One person took to the comments section writing: "I don't see Sister Julienne at the table," next to a crying face emoji, while another added: "Sister Julienne's chair is empty and what about Dr Turner?"

A third person commented: "SISTER JULIENNE ISN'T THERE NO NO NO NO."

Some viewers think Dr Turner's son, Timothy, might be in danger

Other fans shared their theories about Sunday's instalment, suggesting that Dr Turner and Sister Julienne may not be the ones in danger. One person wrote: "I think it’s Timothy. There’s a pic of him in his white coat, I think he goes looking for his dad but he has glandular fever and Dr Turner said if you don’t rest the complications are ruptured spleen or something?" while another posted a similar prediction, writing: "I have a feeling it will not be Dr Turner or Sister Julienne, as that would be too obvious. My guess would be either Sister Monica Joan, Dr Turner’s son or Nurse Lucille."

Call the Midwife series 11 concludes on Sunday at 8pm.

