Caring For Derek viewers defend Kate Garraway after criticism over documentary

Viewers who tuned in to watch Kate Garraway's powerful documentary, Caring for Derek, have defended the Good Morning Britain presenter from criticism.

The new programme, which is a follow-up to Kate's award-winning Finding Derek, provides an intimate look into Kate's home life following Derek's return from hospital.

WATCH: Kate Garraway describes emotional moment in new documentary when Derek hugs their son

Following criticism from some viewers, who claimed that Kate is "exploiting" her husband's illness for media attention, many fans have rushed to her defence, condemning "cowards" attacking her on social media and hailing the GMB star as a "hero".

One person took to Twitter, writing: "How can the love of a beautiful family still trigger cowards to write such harmful, despicable words! Kate is in a position to share her journey as a way to support others, this is about the devastating knock-on effect of caring, it’s a way of educating others," while another added: "some of the comments on here are just nasty, those people need to hang their heads in shame and hope to god this never happens to them!"

A third person added: "She is amazing. She’s only doing what anybody out there would do if this kind of thing happened to them and their family. people criticising her have probably never been in her situation. I have and it’s heartbreaking."

Viewers defended Kate from criticism

One viewer condemned the "spiteful" comments about Kate, adding: "Derek Draper is clearly able to consent to being in a documentary that is shining a light on the social care system."

Most viewers were moved by the honest programme and also took to Twitter to praise Kate for shining a light on the realities of being a carer. One person commented: "#KateGarraway is my new hero. What an amazing lady. Full of admiration for this lady," while another added: "How amazing is #KateGarraway, her husband, children and her husband's carer? Wish them all the love and best wishes for the future. So touching."

Kate pictured with Derek and their two children

A third person thanked Kate and her husband for opening up their lives to the public: "#KateGarraway thank you and Derek for giving us all an amazing insight into the unknown effects that COVID has had on so many people. You are a truly amazing family and I am so sorry that you are all going through such pain and uncertainty."

