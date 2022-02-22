Kate Garraway reveals bittersweet reaction to parting from Derek Draper for first time in two years The presenter appeared on Good Morning Britain

Kate Garraway has revealed that she "slept for the first time in two years" after taking a break from caring for her husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain presenter appeared on the ITV breakfast show on Tuesday morning and told the presenters that she had been staying with her friend while Derek's sister has been looking after him.

WATCH: Kate Garraway describes the emotional moment her husband Derek was able to hug their son Billy

Chatting to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Kate said: "If I'm looking a bit puffy-eyed this morning, it's not because I've been crying or I've been disturbed for once, it's because my lovely friend Claire and her husband Chris have been looking after me and I've slept for the first time in about two years."

She added: "Actually, Derek's sister Di is with Derek so he's doing good and he's been having some more tests and some more things that we've been waiting a long time for."

Kate appeared on the show to promote her new documentary, Caring for Derek, which airs on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday night and is a follow-up to her award-winning programme, Finding Derek.

Kate's follow-up documentary, Caring for Derek, airs on Tuesday night

The news broadcaster recently accompanied Derek on an 11,000-mile trip to Mexico in search of groundbreaking new medical treatment.

Speaking about the visit to the specialist clinic, Kate said: "It's all come about because of the first documentary. This is a doctor who works in the US and he's been working for 13 years on clinical trials of this treatment and he is just at the point of waiting for approval on it and of course, 11 years ago there was no such thing as Covid so he's been looking at it for other things.

Kate pictured with husband Derek Draper

"When he saw the documentary, he had already started helping people with the impact of Covid and he saw it and saw Derek and said, 'I can help this man.'"

The presenter's husband has already received treatment at a specialist clinic in Monterrey and is set to return next month for a longer period of 28 days.

