GMB star Ben Shephard shares touching personal tribute – fans react

Ben Shephard has taken to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute in honour of Kate Garraway.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a snapshot showing the pair together at the Loose Women studios, along with a heartfelt caption.

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares emotional moment husband Derek was able to hug son Billy

"I've have spent the last twenty two years working with @kategarraway, learning from Kate, cleaning up after Kate, but mostly laughing with Kate," he wrote.

"The last few years have been so so tough for her, Derek and their family. It's incredibly brave that she's sharing their story but one that she's sharing for those that don't have a voice.

Ben shared a touching tribute to his friend Kate on Instagram

"I couldn't be more proud to call her a friend, and to be able to support her in any way I can. Thank you for all the messages I promise I'll pass as many on as I can."

Fans immediately reacted to the post, filling the comments section with red love hearts. "Kate is such an inspiration, an Earth Angel. All round lovely family. And what a great support you are #truefriendship xx," one wrote.

Kate shares two children with husband Derek

"Very moving but so very inspirational. So very brave of Kate," said a second. A third wrote: "What an amazing lady she is and so are her loyal friends. I was going to ask Lorraine if she would ask Alan Titchmarsh if him and the team can do her garden a makeover as I think they deserve it."

It came after Kate's new documentary, Caring for Derek, aired on ITV on Tuesday night – the follow-up to her award-winning programme, Finding Derek. She recently accompanied Derek on an 11,000-mile trip to Mexico in search of groundbreaking new medical treatment.

Derek was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020

Speaking about the visit to the specialist clinic, Kate said: "It's all come about because of the first documentary. This is a doctor who works in the US and he's been working for 13 years on clinical trials of this treatment and he is just at the point of waiting for approval on it and of course, 11 years ago there was no such thing as Covid so he's been looking at it for other things.

"When he saw the documentary, he had already started helping people with the impact of Covid and he saw it and saw Derek and said, 'I can help this man.'"

The presenter's husband has already received treatment at a specialist clinic in Monterrey and is set to return next month for a longer period of 28 days.

