Kate Garraway stuns in sophisticated silk blouse

The Good Morning Britain presenter made her debut on Thursday night, taking over from her former colleague Piers Morgan on the ITV night-time show.

Kate wore a stunning pearl grey blouse from Zara, which is now sold out, featuring ruffle detailing and a contrast bow.

The broadcaster was styled by Holly Slater, who paired the beautiful blouse with black trousers and red stiletto heels, finishing the look with drop earrings and a blowout hairdo.

The first episode of the show saw Kate interview footballing legend John Barnes, where he opened up to the host about his life.

While on the show, John spoke about the guilt he felt following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which took place at a game he was playing in.

John said it wasn't until the players were taken back into the changing rooms that they realised that something was terribly wrong. "We got changed, had a shower, got our suits on then went up into the Players Lounge, and that’s when from the Players Lounge you can see out onto the pitch and that’s when I first realised how terrible it was," he said.

"We saw bodies and people on stretchers and stuff like that. It was just like complete shock.

"You see the little kids and you think about your children. That’s the first thing I thought.

"And then of course, the irrational guilt, you know, feeling that they’ve come to watch me play they’re not going home," he added.

The football player is one of three guests lined up to take part in the show, with Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church and TV chef Nadiya Hussain also due to sit in the chair.

Speaking about her new gig in an ITV statement, Kate said: "I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off.

"Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests lives that the viewers might not know about already.

"It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about, both good and bad, and hear it in their own words," she added.

