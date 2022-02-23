Call the Midwife fans have same complaint after brand new finale photos released Warning! Spoilers for series 11 finale ahead…

Call the Midwife might be over, but the BBC show is still keeping their fans informed on their favourite midwifery drama.

MORE: Call the Midwife star Max MacMillan looks unrecognisable after blonde hair transformation

The official social media accounts shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the dramatic series 11 finale recently – but it seems that some fans are complaining about the show not yet being available to watch overseas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife's finale has fans seriously stressed

Posting on Instagram and Twitter, the team behind the show shared a number of snaps of the production team working on set for the final two episodes, which focused on the dramatic train crash involving Sister Julienne and Dr Patrick Turner.

The caption said: "Exclusive! Behind-the-scenes shots from our gripping Call the midwife Series 11 finale! Seen it yet? Watch now on BBC iPlayer xx."

However, plenty of fans were sad that Call the Midwife is not yet available in the US. One person said: "We're still waiting here in the USA and the anticipation is electric!!!"

MORE: See the stars of Call the Midwife's Instagram accounts

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George shares throwback baby bump photo as she reflects on 'painful' pregnancy

Some behind the scenes snaps from series 11 were shared on social media

A second added: "Midwife fans from across the pond are eagerly waiting until we can watch season 11...!!" A third wrote: "Waiting for it to come here!" as a fourth commented: "I'm still waiting on season 10 to hit Netflix!"

The final episode of series 11 was a dramatic watch. It was a close call for the beloved characters, with Sister Julienne suffering a heart attack and Dr Turner sustaining a head injury.

While it was uncertain whether the two would make it out alive until the second half of the episode, viewers were relieved when the pair survived.

The final episode was a dramatic watch

However, while fans were overjoyed to see the two fan favourite characters make a recovery from the crash, there was sadness elsewhere in the episode as Mrs Corbett's husband died while she was giving birth in Nonnatus House.

The drama's creator, Heidi Thomas, has revealed the beloved period drama is likely to finish when the story reaches the mid-seventies – so it seems Call the Midwife isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

It means the series will be on air until at least 2024, taking the show up to 13 seasons. Not only that, but BBC bosses have also confirmed that each series will also come with a Christmas special.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.