We can't believe Call the Midwife is over for another series already. After what was an unforgettable season finale, the BBC midwifery drama seems to be more popular than ever – and thankfully the show is coming back for more!

But while we patiently await the 12th instalment of the story, you might be wondering how you can keep up with some of your favourite stars from the show. Well, a number of the big names from the cast are on Instagram, here's how to follow them…

Helen George

Helen George plays Nurse Trixie Franklin on the show and, despite waving goodbye to Nonnatus House earlier in the series (due to Helen's maternity leave) Trixie is sure to return in the future. Helen recently welcomed her second child, Lark, with her husband and Call the Midwife co-star, Jack Ashton, and she often shares snaps of her gorgeous family on her Instagram page, @helenrgeorge.

Helen shared this gorgeous photo of her new baby on her Instagram

Leonie Elliott

Leonie Elliot is adored for her role as Lucille Anderson and she's clearly popular on Instagram too judging by her over 20 thousand followers. On Instagram, Leonie looks worlds apart from the show's 1960s costume get-ups and often shows off her impeccable style and gorgeous selfies. You can follow her @msleonieelliott.

Leonie Elliott often shares gorgeous selfies on her Instagram

Max MacMillan

Max plays Timothy Turner in Call the Midwife – a character who had the shock of his life thanks to his dad, Dr Patrick, being involved in a terrifying train crash – but in real life he clearly enjoys being a normal lad, judging by his Instagram. The actor even debuted a whole new look in his recent post. Fans can find him on Instagram @lazydonkey27.

Max looks world's apart from his character

Stephen McGann

Stephen McGann plays Dr Patrick Turner and is considered one of the favourites on the show. Fans are feeling even more appreciative of his character after his near-miss in the penultimate and final episode. Stephen isn't on Instagram, but he's very active on Twitter, and shares interesting facts and behind-the-scenes tidbits from the show. You can follow him @StephenMcGann.

Some personal context to tonight's #CallTheMidwife ep. I've been in a deadly disaster myself. It's cruel, but ordinary in its cruel lottery. Absolutely part of life. Also, my mum lost twins like Carol. My brothers. They were placed in a coffin with a stranger. xx — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) February 20, 2022

Stephen often updates his fans on Twitter with news about the show

Laura Main

Laura Main completes the Turner family as matriarch Shelagh and is also on Instagram under the handle @lauramain1. Laura often shares updates from filming and promotional posts for Call the Midwife. More recently, she shared her excitement about an appearance at The One Show.

"Was really exciting going on @bbctheoneshow this week to talk about @callthemidwife.official.

"It was especially exciting to finally be back in a studio, after two years of doing these things by zoom! It takes a bit more effort getting ready when your bottom half is shown and the camera is HD!!," she wrote.

Laura Main shared this behind-the-scenes post on her social media

Megan Cusack

Megan Cusack is new to Call the Midwife for series 11, but she soon won the hearts of viewers thanks to her role as Nurse Nancy Corrigan. You can see Megan's posts on her Instagram page where she often shares snaps from her social and family life.

You can find Megan on Instagram

Cliff Parisi

Cliff Parisi is a beloved star on the show. He plays Fred Buckle and has been a staple on Call the Midwife since 2012. His Instagram account is @officialcliff_parisi.

Cliff is on Instagram @officialcliff_parisi

