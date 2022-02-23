First look at Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Garfield in true crime mystery Under the Banner of Heaven Dustin Lance Black has adapted the acclaimed book

Hulu and FX have dropped the first trailer for Dustin Lance Black's Under the Banner of Heaven, which sees Andrew Garfield coming for his first Emmy as a Mormon detective investigating a double murder.

"I wonder how something so horrific could have come to pass," he intones over the atmospheric minute-long clip which offers a brief glimpse of Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones as Brenda, a young faithful Mormon getting blessed before her wedding day.

Under the Banner of Heaven is based on Jon Krakauer’s book of the same name, and follows a devout detective whose "faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government".

The book was based on the true story and told the origin and evolution of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints alongside the double murder committed in the name of God by brothers Ron and Dan Lafferty, members of a very small splinter group called the School of Prophets.

Dustin, the husband of British Olympian Tom Daley and an Oscar winner for his screenplay for Milk, has been trying to adapt the book for over 10 years.

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones as Brenda, a young faithful Mormon

Ron Howard was originally set to direct this as a film for Warner but it later landed at Hulu and FX; Ron is a producer alongside Dustin and Hell or High Water helmer David Mackenzie is directing

The trailer comes as Andrew receives his second Oscar nomination for the acclaimed Netflix musical Tick, Tick...BOOM!

He is a Tony and Golden Globe winner, and needs an Oscar and Emmy to become the rare star with EGOT status, a feat only 16 people currently have accomplished.

