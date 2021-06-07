Daisy Edgar-Jones had the sweetest reaction to Paul Mescal's BAFTA win Paul's performance in Normal People won him the Lead Actor gong

Daisy Edgar-Jones had the sweetest reaction to her co-star Paul Mescal winning the Lead Actor BAFTA on Sunday evening.

The actress, who portrayed Marianne in BBC's Normal People opposite Paul, who played Connell, shared an emotional video showing her watching Paul's acceptance speech.

The star, 23, could be seen wiping away tears in the video as she watched the ceremony on a laptop from her home in London.

At one point she says: "Oh my gosh, you've won a BAFTA!" Paul, 25, admitted he was "not expecting" to win the gong, as he could be heard in the background saying: "I want to thank the cast. I want to dedicate this to Daisy, who is the best scene partner and one of the best people I know."

Daisy wrote in the caption: "I am ridiculously proud of our Normal People family, our amazing director Lenny Abrahamson, all the cast and crew and my lovely friend Paul Mescal for his deserved win, as you can see I was rather overcome with pride.

"This is the longest overdue in person celebration ever but someday soon we shall drink and dance and laugh about how crazy the last two years have been and how lucky we are to know each other."

Plenty of fans were equally emotional watching Daisy's video on Instagram. One person wrote in the comments: "Oh my god" alongside a crying-faced emoji. Another said: "No, that's it. I'm crying."

Daisy shared a series of images and videos from her night watching the BAFTAs

A third wrote: "Daisy you are amazing. Love this look. You will always be our winner in our eyes. So, so happy for Paul love how he dedicated his award to you. True friendship."

Paul picked up his first ever BAFTA award for his performance as Connell Waldron in Normal People, the BBC and Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel of the same name.

After picking up the prestigious statue, he said backstage: "It's a role that totally changed my life and has given me an opportunity to continue doing the job that I love. I think it struck a chord because it's seeing two people that people feel like they can relate to and seeing how they navigate life."

