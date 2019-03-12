You'll never guess which Hollywood star loves Strictly - and Stacey Dooley! Lucky Stacey!

She may have won Strictly Come Dancing, but it seems Stacey Dooley has an admirer in the form of a Hollywood superstar – Andrew Garfield! Appearing on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Tuesday, the acclaimed actor revealed that he is a huge fan of the BBC show - and how he could not wait to see Virgin radio host Chris take to the dancefloor in the upcoming series. "This is the reason I wanted to come and talk to you this morning," he started. "I heard you were maybe going to be on it and I think it's a match made in heaven."

Andrew Garfield is a huge fan of Strictly

Explaining why he loves the show, he added: "On my sabbatical, one of the many things I've done and maybe the most important thing I've done on my sabbatical is I've realised how important Strictly Come Dancing is. Not only for the British public but for me as an individual." Discussing the last series and the champion, he shared: "It's my favourite new pasttime to sit and get overly invested in whether Stacey Dooley would win or not. I hoped she would win and I was very happy to see it."

"When I heard you were going to do it," the star then continued. "I thought you have to give the people what they want and that is what every person in this country wants." Chris then joked about whether he can actually do it as he has a problem with his left meniscus. To which Andrew joked: "I'm a little dubious, I do believe you, but it's a scary thing to step into!" Last month, Chris told pro dancer Kevin Clifton that he has received his contract. "I've got my contract," he disclosed. "I've got to go for a medical because I've got a dodgy left knee so I can run on it, I can go straight but laterally I have an issue with my knee so that could be a problem."

