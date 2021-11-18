Tick, Tick... Boom! Is Netflix's new Andrew Garfield film worth the watch? Since he's 'definitely' not in Spider-Man No Way Home, check out Andrew Garfield's other new film here

Tick, Tick… Boom! Lands on Netflix on Friday, and follows a young composer in the early 1990s, Jonathan Larson, who is panicking about turning 30 never having written a successful musical.

Having spent eight years on his rock musical Superbia, the penniless artist has less than a week to write a crucial song for the show's first workshop, all the while feeling pressured by his girlfriend to give up their 'bohemia' lives and move away from New York City, and facing the heartbreak of losing friends to the AIDs epidemic.

So, is the film worth the watch? The semi-autobiographical musical is a directorial debut for Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote Hamilton and the music for Moana, and his passion for musical theatre – and Jonathan's story - is tangible in every frame of the film. The film celebrates the importance to create something that will make an impact, with a truly top tier soundtrack to boot that will make former theatre kids start googling their nearest Amdram group.

Jonathan Larson famously wrote Rent, and fans of the musical will almost certainly recognise the composer's unique style in this, his lesser-known musical, with some hits in there even surpassing the quality of the tunes that made Jonathan's name.

Andrew plays Jonathan Larson

Of course, none of it would work if they didn't have the perfect leading man, Andrew Garfield, playing Jonathan himself. Since we spend almost all of the film following Jonathan's struggle to create something worthwhile, all the while neglecting his friends and family for his work, it takes someone very special to keep you cheering him on, and Andrew is just that.

The film is directed by Lin Manuel-Miranda

So what are critics saying about the film? The film currently has a 90 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a reviewer for Globe and Mail writing: "Tick, Tick ... Boom! is going to knock you flat on your Broadway-loving butt," with Film Week adding: "Garfield's so good that he absolutely makes this film worth checking out."

A third reviewer from AV Club added: "In joyfully embracing just about every tool in the movie-musical toolbox, Miranda crafts a fitting tribute to the act of artistic creation. And he might just make some musical converts in the process."

