2022 SAG Awards make history as Troy Kotsur becomes first deaf actor to win

Troy Kotsur made Screen Actors Guild history on Sunday when he became the first deaf actor to win an award.

"Thank you so much to all the members of SAG, I am so proud to be a member, I have been one since 2001 and now I feel like part of the family," he signed on stage as he accepted Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

"Thank you to the producers of CODA, for having faith in our project, they believed in us and our amazing director, I love our cast… Thank you so much."

Troy starred in the film CODA, which is an acronym for Children of Deaf Adults.

He went on to thank Apple TV+ for "their support, closed captioning, ASL interpreting and believing us in deaf actors, who are actors who happen to be deaf".

He finished his speech by thanking his daughter, and his wife, adding:"Thank you for reminding me to check my flies before I walk the red carpet."

Troy was awarded the statue by Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac; he beat out Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Ariana DeBose picked up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in West Side Story, while in the television categories, Jean Smart and Jason Sudeikis were among the winners.

