2022 SAG Awards winners - all the details

Rebecca Lewis
The 2022 Screen Actor Guild Awards celebrate the best of the year's acting
The 2022 Screen Actor Guild Awards have kicked off, and film and TV fans saw the likes of Jessica Chastain pick up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Ted Lasso and Succession pick up Outstanding Ensemlbes awards, and Troy Kotsur make SAG Awards history.
The red carpet was awash with color as our favorite stars entered the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on a hot Los Angeles day, and original Broadway Hamilton stars Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr opened the ceremony with a sries of jokes about Javier Bardem's wig, Jason Sudeikis owing Daveed $20 and Lady Gaga owning a UFC title.
Keep checking back here throughout the ceremony for a live update of winners…
2022 SAG Awards full list of winners:
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA - WINNER
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem
Benedict Cumberbatch
Andrew Garfield
Will Smith - WINNER
Denzel Washington
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica was overcome with emotion
Jessica Chastain - WINNER
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Jennifer Hudson
Nicole Kidman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy became the first deaf actor to win a SAG Award
Ben Affleck
Bradley Cooper
Troy Kotsur - WINNER
Jared Leto
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Ariana won her first SAG Award
Caitriona Balfe
Cate Blanchett
Ariana DeBose - WINNER
Kirsten Dunst
Ruth Negga
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die - WINNER
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Brian Cox accepts the award for the cast of Succession
The Handmaid’s Tale
Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession - WINNER
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae was over the moon to win
Brian Cox
Billy Crudup
Kieran Culkin
Lee Jung-jae - WINNER
Jeremy Strong
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jung Ho-Yeon was in tears
Jennifer Aniston
Jung Ho-Yeon - WINNER
Elisabeth Moss
Sarah Snook
Reese Withersoon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas
Brett Goldstein
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning
Sandra Oh
Jean Smart - WINNER
Juno Temple
Hannah Waddingham
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murry Bartlett
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton - WINNER
Ewan McGregor
Evan Peters
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge
Cynthia Erivo
Margaret Qualley
Jean Smart
Kate Winslet - WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game - WINNER
