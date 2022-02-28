2022 SAG Awards winners - all the details Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are among those battling for a coveted award

The 2022 Screen Actor Guild Awards have kicked off, and film and TV fans saw the likes of Jessica Chastain pick up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Ted Lasso and Succession pick up Outstanding Ensemlbes awards, and Troy Kotsur make SAG Awards history.

The red carpet was awash with color as our favorite stars entered the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on a hot Los Angeles day, and original Broadway Hamilton stars Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr opened the ceremony with a sries of jokes about Javier Bardem's wig, Jason Sudeikis owing Daveed $20 and Lady Gaga owning a UFC title.

Keep checking back here throughout the ceremony for a live update of winners…

2022 SAG Awards full list of winners:

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA - WINNER

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem

Benedict Cumberbatch

Andrew Garfield

Will Smith - WINNER

Denzel Washington

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica was overcome with emotion

Jessica Chastain - WINNER

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Hudson

Nicole Kidman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy became the first deaf actor to win a SAG Award

Ben Affleck

Bradley Cooper

Troy Kotsur - WINNER

Jared Leto

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana won her first SAG Award

Caitriona Balfe

Cate Blanchett

Ariana DeBose - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst

Ruth Negga

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die - WINNER

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Brian Cox accepts the award for the cast of Succession

The Handmaid’s Tale

Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession - WINNER

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae was over the moon to win

Brian Cox

Billy Crudup

Kieran Culkin

Lee Jung-jae - WINNER

Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-Yeon was in tears

Jennifer Aniston

Jung Ho-Yeon - WINNER

Elisabeth Moss

Sarah Snook

Reese Withersoon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas

Brett Goldstein

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning

Sandra Oh

Jean Smart - WINNER

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murry Bartlett

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton - WINNER

Ewan McGregor

Evan Peters

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge

Cynthia Erivo

Margaret Qualley

Jean Smart

Kate Winslet - WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game - WINNER

